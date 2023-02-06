Bigg Boss 16, 6 February 2023 Episode 129 Written Update - A Surprise Eviction

Bigg Boss 16, 6 February 2023 Full written Update Episode 129 - A Surprise Eviction.
(Photo: Colors Tv/Instagram)
Bigg Boss 16, 6 February 2023 Full Written Update Day 129: The episode started with Shalin and Priyanka having a conversation about Tina and her best friend monkey.
Morning Bigg Boss anthem played and all housemates started dancing on the tunes. Nimrit and Shiv were sleeping inside Mahim's house and Bigg Boss rang the alarm.
Shiv and Nimrit were seen discussing about Shalin. Both said that Shalin is shameless because he is now okay with Priyanka and Archana as if nothing had ever happened.
Shalin told Priyanka that I need her for dance and Archana made fun of both of them. Shalin & Priyanka danced on 'Main Yehan Hoon' song from Veer Zara.
Archana made two pig tails on Shalin's head and Priyanka laughed uncontrollably.
Bigg Boss announced that there will be a final eviction of the season and housemates got astonished. Curtain raised and there were audience in the garden area.
Bigg Boss said I don't want a boring and predictable eviction like always and therefore your love and votes of your fans will decide today's eviction. There will be an election for top 5 finalists of the show.
Three groups of audience will arrive in the house. There will be three rounds and in each round fans will vote for their favourite contestant. At the end, top 5 contestants will be chosen based on the votes of fans.
Bigg Boss announced that in the first round, each contestant should say why they are best than the other. In the first round Archana gave a speech followed by Nimrit. Shiv came on the stage and there was a lot of noise among the audience. Shiv talked about his journey and said that his actual journey will start post Bigg Boss.
MC Stan started his speech and said that he has no interest in being a winner. He said that he could not understand the show initially and had lot of ego clashes. Stan said that he understood the game just before two weeks and started enjoying it but unfortunately the show is about to complete now.
Priyanka started her speech and said that her journey started with Udaariyaan. She said that she has no personal grudges about anyone and takes everything as a game. Priyanka said that she played the game with her whole heart.
Shalin started his speech and said that he is not a well qualified person. He talked about his journey and said that he is extremely grateful about Bigg Boss show and has never been appreciated this much before.
Bigg Boss told audience to start their voting. He said that the voting will be confidential and no audience member should reveal about their favourite contestant.
Archana was seen talking to Priyanka and Shalin that she is real and just because she made some mistakes doesn't mean she is rude.
Nimrit, Shiv, and Stan talked about Priyanka and Shalin and said that they were fake. Nimrit said that Priyanka copied exactly my speech and it was annoying.
Bigg Boss announced that in the second round contestants have to talk about their rivals and justify why they are better than their co-contestants.
Archana said that her only rival in the house is Mandli. She said that they did not play independently unlike her. Archana said that she is real and she is proud of herself.
Nimrit said that her rival Archana has only used bad language in the show and she is rude. Nimrit said her other rival is Shalin. She said that Shalin doesn't have a constant nature and it is really fake and confusing. Nimrit said that it is important that real people aka Mandli deserve to be in the show.
Shiv said that Archana has a good side but bad also. He said that she didn't earn a single friend in the house. He requested housemates to vote for Mandli.
MC Stan started his speech with a rap. He said that his rival Shalin has a confusing personality and changes is nature quite often. He said that he has a strong rivalry with Archana and said that she tried to be a rapper like me. Stan said that Priyanka is smart and acts decent in front of the audience.
Priyanka said that today she is extremely confusing about Mandli today because they did not point her today unlike the entire season. Priyanka said that Nimrit had a support system in the entire season. She said that she doesn't understand her bonding with Shalin.
Shalin thanked audience for saying that he is real. He said his love for audience is real and that is what matters. Audience asked Shalin to show his signature step.
Shiv and Stan discussed among themselves that Shalin is playing victim card. Shalin told Priyanka that I earned respect in this house and that is what he wanted.
The third and final round started. Bigg Boss said that housemates have to perform to entertain the audience. Nimrit and Shiv will perform, Shalin & Archana will perform, Priyanka will perform alone, and Stan will sing a rap song.
Shiv and Nimrit danced on 'Kala Chasma' song and audience were seen shouting once more. Shalin and Archana performed on two songs. Archana fell while trying a lift with Shalin. Both performed again later.
Priyanka performed on 'Param Sundar' song. MC Stan performed a rap song 'Eik Din Pyaar.' Bigg Boss announced that now is the time for voting. He said that the voting is over now and thanked audience for their participation.
Nimrit, Shiv, and Stan were seen discussing that Archana, Priyanka, and Shalin are fearless and they don't card about eviction.
A curtain was raised and there was dim lighting inside the house. Housemates sat on a sofa. Bigg Boss said that the journey of one contestant will be over today.
Bigg Boss said that today's task was the fairest among all because it was done by the audience and will be entirely based on the votes of fans.
Bigg Boss announced that Nimrit is evicted. She hugged Shiv and Stan while crying. While leaving Nimrit told Stan and Shiv that she wants to see them in the top two or she will kill them.
MC Stan said that I was expecting Archana or Shalin to be out because they are fake. Shalin said that Nimrit deserved to stay.
Bigg Boss said that I appreciate lows and highs of a relationship and that has been seen today when MC Stan cried for Nimrit. Bigg Boss announced the names of Archana, Priyanka, Shiv, Stan, and Shalin as top five contestants and wished them good luck.
Shalin broke into tears and said the show has given him a lot of respect. Bigg Boss said that the voting lines are open now. He said there are five rooms in the house for five contestants and each contestant can live in the room of his/her choice.
Bigg Boss said that all rooms will be shut except the room of six and said that all contestants will stay in the room of six from now onwards. All housemates were seen happy.
Archana asked Shalin that how does he feel that he is among top 5. He replied that I am happy. Shalin told Archana that he was always hesitant about the weekend ka vaar and considered it as a report card.
Archana cracked some jokes and Priyanka laughed uncontrollably. Shiv and Stan were seen eating something.
The episode ended there.
Published: 06 Feb 2023,11:08 PM IST