Bigg Boss 16, 11 January Episode 103 Written Update: A Conflict of the Moms

The last round is between Shiv and Sajid. Stan's mother is distributing the chicken feed. Shiv wins the task and becomes the next captain of the BB house.

MC Stan's mother tells Archana that the way she spoke to Stan was not right. Nimrit discusses with her father that she didn't like that Bigg Boss put her in the lost category. He tells her that she should stay a little bit away from the Sajid and his group. Gurdeep Ji tells Nimrit that she should look outside the Mandali.

Nimrit's father tells Archana that she should include Nimrit in her group and they will definitely be the finalists.

Nimrit talks to her father and complains that he expectstoo much and doesn't trust her. She says that your parenting is strict and you always expect too much from me. He says being a father it is my responsibility.