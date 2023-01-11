Bigg Boss 16, 11 January Episode 103 Written Update: A Conflict of the Moms

Bigg Boss 16, 11 January 2023 Full Written Update.
(Photo: Colors Tv Instagram)
Bigg Boss 16, 11 January 2023 Day 103 Full Written Update: The episode starts with the captaincy task where Nimrit's father is distributing the chicken feed. Shiv wins the task and he removes Abdu and Archana from the captaincy contendership.
Archana tells why didn't he remove Sajid as he didn't want to play. Sajid gets angry and says who are you to tell me. Shiv takes Sajid's side and get into an argument with Archana. Nimrit also gets involved.
In the third round, Sreejita distributes the chicken feed. Shiv is again the winner and he removes Priyanka and Shalin from the captaincy contendership.
The last round is between Shiv and Sajid. Stan's mother is distributing the chicken feed. Shiv wins the task and becomes the next captain of the BB house.
MC Stan's mother tells Archana that the way she spoke to Stan was not right. Nimrit discusses with her father that she didn't like that Bigg Boss put her in the lost category. He tells her that she should stay a little bit away from the Sajid and his group. Gurdeep Ji tells Nimrit that she should look outside the Mandali.
Nimrit's father tells Archana that she should include Nimrit in her group and they will definitely be the finalists.
Nimrit talks to her father and complains that he expectstoo much and doesn't trust her. She says that your parenting is strict and you always expect too much from me. He says being a father it is my responsibility.
Nimrit cries inconsolably and says that she has gone through a lot. Gurdeep Ji consoles her and tells her that people outside told me that Nimrit should stay away from Sajid.
Nimrit hugs her father and he advises her to be strong and not to cry. Morning siren plays followed by the Bigg Boss anthem. Shiv, Shalin, and Gulshan are having fun together and discussing about the gym and workout. Gulshan dances on Apka Kya Hoga Jenab -e-Aali and other housemates are enjoying.
Bigg Boss tells all housemates to freeze and announces that Gurdeep Ji, Wahida Ji, and Gulshan should now move out of the house. All contestants bid goodbye to them.
Bigg Boss teases housemates and freezes and releases them time to time. Bigg Boss tells all housemates to freeze and announces the arrival of Madhumita Ji, Tina's mother into the house. She enters the house singing and by mistake hugs Sreejita instead of Tina.
Shalin is scared and tells Shiv and Nimrit not to tease him because Tina's mother seems to be strict. Archana tells housemates that Tina's mother hugged Sreejits by mistake but they don't agree. Madhumita Ji tells Tina that she is proud of her because she has done a job that even ten boys can't do.
Archana asks Madhumita Ji that didn't she hug Sreejita by mistake and she says yes. Madhumita Ji hugs all housemates and tells Archana that she is the actual Bigg Boss material.
Shalin touches Madhumita Ji's feet and greets her. She tells him that there was no fight between her and Shalin's mother because they are adults.
Bigg Boss tells all housemates to freeze and welcomes Shalin's mother Sunita Ji. She hugs Shalin and tells him that she missed him a lot. Tina tells her mother that she doesn't want any ruckus.
Shalin's mother hugs Tina's mother and both say that there were rumors about their fight but it was just a healthy discussion. Sajid tells Shalin that his mother is extremely beautiful and it looks like he is adopted.
Tina asks her mother that does Shalin actually love her? She says no there is no love and she should focus on the game.
Bigg Boss tells all housemates to freeze and welcomes Abdu's best friend Sul. Abdu gets too much excited seeing him and hugs him. Abdu, MC Stan, and Shiv hug Sul and all of them sing 'Chota Bhaijaan Aaya.'
Abdu introduces Soundarya to Sul and he says that she is too much beautiful. Soundarya says she liked his jacket.
Sumbul brings cake for Shalin's mother and she says that Sumbul is like a doll. Sunita Ji tells both Shalin and Sumbul that audience liked their sibling like bond in the beginning.
Sunita Ji tells Shalin that Tina is too much fake and always backbites about him. She says that his image is tarnished. Sunita Ji tells Shalin that he should maintain good relationship with Priyanka because she is good and their bond is loved by the audience.
Sumbul is upset and discusses with Sajid that they are deliberately not calling my father. Sajid explains that there is nothing like that.
Bigg Boss calls all housemates into the living area. He says that because Abdu's parents live outside India, it was not possible for them to come here. Bigg Boss shows a video clip of Abdu's father to him.
Bigg Boss calls Sajid and Abdu into the confession room. Bigg tells Abdu that there is a video call for him. Fawad, Abdu's brother is on call, he shows him the house over call. Abdu talks to his relatives and then bids goodbye to them.
Shalin thanks Sajid Khan for guiding him. Sunita Ji says that Sajid has always supported him. Sajid says that Shalin is entertaining and has already won the game.
Tina's mother gives tips to Tina and comments that only bathroom is not the option. Soundarya and others appreciate Tina's mother for her sense of humor.
Shalin's mother tells him that how did he fall for Tina. He says I couldn't realize. Sunita Ji says that it is fake and Tina has always stood against him.
Tina's mother advises her that everything is for game and there is no love from Shalin towards her. Tina says that when you stay for long in this house, you get attached to the people. Madhumita Ji says that she should be careful and ponder upon the things that Salman Khan told her.
Sumbul tells Sajid that Shalin is may be too much pampered that is why he behaves like this. Sajid says that he takes steroids for body building and that is why he gets too aggressive.
Archana mimics Tina's mother and everyone laughs. Soundarya and Tina get a SOFIT hamper and they are happy. Shalin apologizes to Sumbul in front of his mother. Sunita Ji tells Shalin and Sumbul to bury the hatchet. Shalin's mother goes to sleep and Shalin gives him a flying kiss.
The episode ends here.
