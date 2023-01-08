Bigg Boss 16, 7 January Episode 99 Written Update: Shanivaar Ka Vaar With Salman

Bigg Boss 16, 7 January 2023 E99 Full Written Update: The episode starts with Salman Khan on the stage of Bigg Boss. Salman tells Tina that she must be confused about her relationship with Shalin but to housemates and audience she looks fake.

Salman tells housemates that his intention is to make sure that after Bigg Boss show all of them get lot of work. He said neither him nor the show makers have any intention to portray them wrong.

Salman Khan praises Priyanka and tells her that she is a heroine material but she needs to change her behavior a little bit because nobody would like to cast an actress who would be feisty.