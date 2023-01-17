Bigg Boss 16, 17 January Episode 109 Written Update: Shiv vs Archana

Hosted by Salman Khan Bigg Boss 16, 17 January 2023 Full Written Update.
(Photo: Colors Tv/Instagram)
Bigg Boss 16, Tuesday 17 January 2023 Full Written Update: The episode started with the Bigg Boss anthem. Nimrit and Shiv were seen teasing and having fun with each other. Soundarya and Archana were discussing about Shalin, Tina, Priyanka and their game.
Archana and Soundarya got into an argument in the kitchen over parantha. Archana discussed with Nimrit about Soundarya's behaviour and said she hurt me a lot. Archana said that Soundarya's attitude has changed towards me since housemates alleged her that she is overshadowed by me.
Bigg Boss called MC Stan and Shiv into the confession room and asked them about their forward game plan. Bigg Boss suggested Shiv to play his individual game. Bigg Boss again asked Shiv about the nomination task. Shiv replied that he could not understand Priyanka and Shalin's game. Shiv said Priyanka insults Shalin but he doesn't care about his self respect. Bigg advised Shiv and Stan to stay awake and remain active in the game.
Bigg Boss called Shalin into the confession room for the gossip. Bigg Boss told Shalin that he was the center of attraction in yesterday's nomination task. Shalin replied that I couldn't understand that why everyone pointed me.
Shalin said that most of the people don't have any opinions in this house. Bigg Boss asked Shalin about Priyanka and his relationship. Shalin said that I tolerate Priyanka because Ankit told me to take care of her. Shalin said that Priyanka doesn't have any game plan after Ankit left. He said that Priyanka needs a friend always around her whom she can dominate. Bigg Boss suggested Shalin to play his game now because only one month is left till finale.
Bigg Boss called all the contestants into the garden area for ration task. Bigg Boss announced, there will be a container of happiness in the garden behind a red line. The container has weekly ration in different sections. Housemates will also get an opportunity to win back the 10 lakh prize money. Each housemate has to reach near the container along with his/her shopping cart. Whosoever will cross the red line first and reach the container, will get an opportunity to take five personal ration items from the container.
In the first round, Shalin reached the container first. He purchased Atta, chicken, and coffee.
In the second round, Shiv crossed the line and reached the container first. He purchased potatoes and coffee. In the third round, Shiv again crossed the line first and he purchased pumpkin, rice, and daal.
In the fourth round, Soundarya crossed the line and purchased milk, daal, and flour. Bigg Boss asked Soundarya, why did she purchase milk? She replied that it is for Archana. Bigg Boss said, the ration task is personal. Soundarya returned the milk.
Archana and Shiv got into a scuffle. Both used dirty and mean words against each other. Shiv called Archana sinful and told her to take a bath in Ganga to get rid of her sins. Archana replied that she lives near Ganga and doesn't need. Shiv called Archana 'PAPI GUDIA' and she called him 'HABSHI'.
Soundarya and Shalin tried to explain Archana that she is attacking Shiv personally and is using wrong words. Archana didn't listen to them and continued war of words with Shiv.
In the fifth round, Shalin again crossed the line first and won. He purchased Rajma, Besan, Flour, and Vegetables. The ration task was over and Rs 2 lakh rupees were added to the prize money, making it total 22 lakh.
Priyanka told Archana that Shiv, Stan, Nimrit, and Sumbul will reach the finale by doing nothing. Shalin confronted Priyanka that why does she always insult him in front of everyone. Priyanka replied that she was just kidding. Both argue with each other and walk away.
Soundarya was seen explaining Archana about her bad language. Archana replied that I don't use bad language, it is my normal language and I am proud that I am from Uttar Pradesh. Soundarya said that I am your friend and that is why I am advising you, Archana said you want to get involved in the Mandli.
Shiv Taunted Archana that she is mentally unstable and has hearing problems. Archana got hurt and cried inconsolably. Archana went to Soundarya in the kitchen and offered help. Soundarya refused and said she doesn't need it.
Soundarya talked to Nimrit and told her that don't let Archana come around me because she is irritating .Nimrit replied that Archana is doing so because she wants to shift her loyalties towards Priyanka.
MC Stan was seen dancing and singing in the room. The episode ended there.
