Bigg Boss 16, 16 January 2023 Episode 108 Written Update: Nomination Special

Bigg Boss 16, Monday 16 January 2023 Episode 108 Full Written Update: The episode started with morning Bigg Boss anthem. Archana was seen playing with Mahim. Shalin told Priyanka that he feels house is empty without Sajid but after Archana gets evicted, it will be even emptier.

MC Stan, Shiv, Nimrit, and Sumbul were seen discussing and feeling nostalgic about the moments spent with Sajid.

Bigg Boss announced and called the contestants as deserving top 9 contestants of the season 16. He called all housemates into the living area, were there was an amazing set up.

Bigg Boss said, since we started the season with captaincy, the climax will also be captaincy. But there is a twist, this time the captaincy will be associated with the ticket to finale week (TTFW). Whosoever will be the captain this week, will get the TTFW.