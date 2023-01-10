Bigg Boss 16, 10 January Episode 102 Written Update: MC Stan Gets Emotional

Bigg Boss 16, 10 January 2023 Full Written Update.
(Colors TV Instagram)
Bigg Boss 16, 10 January 2023 Full Written Update Day 102:The episode starts with Sajid Khan's interaction with Bigg Boss in the confession room. He shares his experience about the freeze and release task.
Archana is making food for the housemates. She serves fresh and hot food to Shiv's mother. Asha Ji says that it has been 40 years since she had food made by somebody else.
Bigg Boss calls Farah and Sajid into the activity area and others into the living room. Bigg Boss wishes happy birthday to Farah and tells her that Sajid will be hosting a show with Farah in his own style.
Sajid says that Farah hit him on head because I told her not to hit me on my face. Farah tells that she came to Bigg Boss for free because of Sajid.
Sajid tells that Farah is black belt about making Parantha because once you eat it, you will for sure get gas problem. Farah teases Sajid and says that I enjoyed without you for hundred days and I want you to stay here for more 100 days.
Farah Khan cuts her birthday cake with housemates and everyone wishes her. Bigg Boss tells all housemates to freeze and tells Farah Khan to move out of the house. She bids goodbye to everyone.
Sajid teases Sumbul and tells her that if his father Touqeer will enter the house, he will kill Shalin and Tina. Shiv, Stan, and others laugh. A scuffle occurs between Soundarya and Priyanka over coffee and both said harsh words to each other.
Nimrit tells Sumbul that Tina hasn't guts to take her stand and she involves Priyanka. Yogesh tells Sumbul why is she always silent, she says I don't understand what to say and I don't like to fight.
Bigg Boss tells all housemates to freeze and tells Asha Ji and Yogesh to move out of the house. Shiv bids goodbye to his mother. Bigg Boss releases all housemates and everyone bids goodbye to her.
Bigg Boss tells everyone to freeze and Stan's mother enters the house. MC Stan hugs his mother and both cry inconsolably. She tells her that you are playing well and truthfully.
Stan's mother thanks Shiv for supporting Stan. Sajid tells Stan's mother that they will come to their house for lunch. Archana hugs Stan's mother and apologizes her for her and Stan's fight.
Shalin greets Stan's mother and she tells her that they should respect each other's parents. All housemates tease Stan related to Booba in front of her mother.
Bigg Boss tells all housemates to freeze. He announces the entry of Archana's brother into the house. Archana cries inconsolably and her brother hugs her and makes fun of her.
Bigg Boss releases everyone except Archana. Sajid, Shalin, and MC Stan are released by Bigg Boss. Archana creates a ruckus because she was expecting her mother. Bigg Boss releases Priyanka, Tina, and Sumbul.
Archana fights with her brother and alleges him that he deliberately didn't let her mother come and instead came himself. all housemates are having fun with Archana and her brother Gulshan.
