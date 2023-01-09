Bigg Boss 16, 9 January 2023 Episode 101 Written Update: A Twist in Nomination

Bigg Boss 16, 9 January Full Written Update Day 101:The episode starts with morning anthem. Archana is disappointed and wants someone to guide and motivate her. She tells Abdu not to sleep because he is the captain. He says you are no one to tell me that.

Bigg Boss calls all contestants into the living room. He tells them some VVIPs will arrive in the house and they will be asked to freeze and release from time to time. They have to play the task carefully otherwise they will lose their ration.

Bigg Boss tells freeze and announces the entry of Farah Khan. She tells Sajid not to lose the ration. She hugs and cries and tells Sajid that she and mama is proud of him. Farah meets Shiv and hugs him saying I sent one brother but got three brothers in return. She calls Sumbul her bacha and kisses her saying she loves her.