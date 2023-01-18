Bigg Boss 16 ,18 January Episode 110 Written Update: Shalin vs Tina and Priyanka

Bigg Boss 16, Wednesday 18 January 2023 Full Written Update: The episode started with morning Bigg Boss anthem. Tina was seen teasing Archana and told her to keep smiling always. Archana said I smile always and worship Sun God and this will make my life better.

Soundarya was seen discussing about Archana with Nimrit and Sumbul. She said Archana keeps backbiting about me with Tina and Priyanka and I am done with her friendship now.

Archana discussed with Shalin that she has changed here. She said this is not my personality and I am very brave. She also said that I am always scared about what Salman Khan will tell me on Weekend ka Vaar. Shalin advised her to not think too much and just play the game.