Bigg Boss 16, 10 February Ep.133 Written Update: Shiv, Stan & Archana's Journey

Shiv told audience that Bigg Boss showed me an entire movie and looks like I have become a hero. Bigg Boss told Shiv that I am bowing before you and blessing you for your life ahead.

Shiv entered the house and told housemates that I saw a picture of mine and it was amazing. He hugged MC Stan and shared some tit bits about the video. He called it as his life's biggest day.

MC Stan came out and audience went berserk while taking his name. Bigg Boss asked MC Stan that you said I now understood the game so shall we extend the season? Stan replied no.

Bigg Boss told MC Stan that he came to the BB house to give identity to rappers and he has been successful in doing so. Bigg Boss praised Stan for copying Sumbul's dad, Touqeer Sahab.