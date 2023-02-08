Bigg Boss 16, 8 Feb 2023 Ep. 131 Written Update: Media Ka Vaar on Contestants

Bigg Boss 16, 8 February 2023 Episode 131 Full Written Update.
Bigg Boss 16, 8 February 2023 Day 131 Full written Update: The episode started with a morning BB anthem. Priyanka gave coffee to MC Stan but Shiv told him that it is just a show off and her real face will come out soon during a task.
Priyanka asked Stan which earring should she wear. Shiv and Stan made fun of her and were seen laughing at her. Shiv and Stan were faking a call to Bigg Boss asking about a haircut.
Priyanka was singing a song and Shiv and Stan were seen teasing her. Housemates came outside into the garden area. Bigg Boss said that till now I have been asking questions to all contestants, today media will ask.
A media person from Tell Masala asked Stan that there is a song of yours "Eik Din Pyaar, Dusre Din Vaar". He told him to name some contestants which fit into this song and Stan named Archana.
Nayandeep from Bollywood Bubble asked Shalin that some days ago he was mentally unstable then how come he overcome it immediately after Tina left the house. Shalin replied that when Tina left, I was already in the ending phase of my medicines.
Nayandeep asked Shiv and Stan that why did they said that Shalin is faking his mental health issues. Shiv and Stan replied that we were trying to cheer him up by cracking jokes.
A journalist from India Forums asked Shiv that Sajid Khan was a director and directed him but after his eviction you got lost and we could not see much of you. Shiv replied that he was my friend and I did not consider him as a director.
A journalist from Times Now asked Priyanka that it would have been if she played with Shiv, Priyanka replied that we both are different with two different personalities.
A journalist asked Shiv that would he sacrifice his trophy for MC Stan. He replied that I am okay if any of us wins.
A journalist asked Priyanka that why her friendship with Archana looked like on and off. Priyanka said that she used a bitter tongue and that is why we had issues but now we are okay.
A journalist asked Archana that her friendship with Priyanka broke because of Soundarya. Also, she said has Priyanka's game become weak after Ankit's eviction? Archana replied Yes. Priyanka said that no I am stronger than before.
A journalist asked MC Stan that he often compliments Priyanka in bedroom but why doesn't he do in front of her face. MC Stan replied that her girlfriend will make an issue.
A journalist asked Archana that she looked like modern version of Rakhi Sawant or Dolly Bindra, was it her game plan from outside? Archana replied that I do not want to comment on this.
A media person asked Stan that he always says that Mandli should win then why should audience vote for her? Stan replied that I am okay whether me or Shiv win.
A journalist asked Archana that she was evicted from the house for being physical with Shiv but later she pleaded to come back. However, it looked like that she had not changed after her come back. Archana said that I did not come back to change, I came back with strong intentions.
A media person asked Priyanka that she used to say that Nimrit got privileges but she was in the game with Ankit so she was also privileged. Priyanka replied that I did not come with Ankit by choice.
A media person asked Archana that she always targeted MC Stan and Shiv, was it her game plan to target strong people. Archana replied that I never considered them strong contestants.
A journalist asked Shiv that he says that he is a common man but looks like he always acts like a victim, why doesn't he react during a task. Shiv replied that I play safe and have a self control.
A journalist asked MC Stan that he has always said bad things about women especially Priyanka and why was it so but Stan had no answer, instead Priyanka starting justifying.
A journalist asked Stan that he played with Shiv and that is why reached finale. Was it possible for him to reach finale individually. Stan replied that yes Shiv helped me.
A media person asked that initially he was a lover boy kind person and eventually he reached finale with a broken heart, was it his master plan? Shalin replied no there was no game plan, instead it happened organically.
Bigg Boss announced that the media session is now over. All contestants posed for a photograph.
Priyanka told Archana that I am disappointed that Stan and Shiv have used such bad words for me.
Shalin and MC Stan got into a scuffle over their actions during the media session. Priyanka told Archana that we didn't play in Mandli because we take our stand. However, Shiv made a Mandli and wanted people who could listen to him.
Priyanka asked Shiv and Stan that what else did they said about her. Shiv told Priyanka that whatever we said, it was in a funny way and Stan has always appreciated your face cut.
Priyanka explained Shalin about his argument with Stan and told him that he could have ended it easily. Shalin resolved the thing with Stan and hugged him.
Archana told Priyanka to cut vegetables. She replied that I have to make rotis. Both got into a scuffle over kitchen duties.
MC Stan and Shiv said that let us see their fight and it will be fun. Both said that they are doing this for camera because Bigg Boss said that there are just five days left.
Shalin was seen talking to himself. He said that the moment Bigg Boss said that there are just five days left, Priyanka and Archana started their fight. Both mocked each other.
Priyanka was seen having a funny conversation with Stan and Shiv. Archana cried in front of Shalin and said that no one talks to me and doesn't listen to me. Shalin said that I am there for you.
Shalin was seen talking to the horse statue in the garden area and praising him. The episode ended there.
