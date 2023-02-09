Bigg Boss 16, 9 February Ep.132 Written Update: Journey of Top 5 Contestants

Bigg Boss 16, 9 February 2023 Day 132 Full Written Update: The episode started with morning Bigg Boss anthem. Archana asked Shalin that there is some left over food and people should take flour cautiously. Priyanka got angry and said Archana is unnecessarily poking me since yesterday. Both Archana and Priyanka got into a heated argument.

Bigg Boss asked contestants from how many days they have been in the Bigg Boss house but they did not remember the exact number. Bigg Boss told housemates to get ready and the outfits are in the store room.

Stan was seen talking to a family picture and said that he wants to win the show.

Bigg Boss announced that blinds will be up and only Priyanka will come out. As soon as Priyanka came out, a huge crowd of people was seen cheering for her and shouting Priyanka's name.

Bigg Boss told Priyanka that there is no room for biasness and today I want to praise you. BB said that you entered the house with your friend Ankit and instead of an advantage it became a disadvantage for you.