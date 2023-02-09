Bigg Boss 16, 9 February Ep.132 Written Update: Journey of Top 5 Contestants

Bigg Boss 16, 9 February 2023 Full Written Update Episode 132.
(Photo: Colors Tv/ Instagram)
Bigg Boss 16, 9 February 2023 Day 132 Full Written Update: The episode started with morning Bigg Boss anthem. Archana asked Shalin that there is some left over food and people should take flour cautiously. Priyanka got angry and said Archana is unnecessarily poking me since yesterday. Both Archana and Priyanka got into a heated argument.
Bigg Boss asked contestants from how many days they have been in the Bigg Boss house but they did not remember the exact number. Bigg Boss told housemates to get ready and the outfits are in the store room.
Stan was seen talking to a family picture and said that he wants to win the show.
Bigg Boss announced that blinds will be up and only Priyanka will come out. As soon as Priyanka came out, a huge crowd of people was seen cheering for her and shouting Priyanka's name.
Bigg Boss told Priyanka that there is no room for biasness and today I want to praise you. BB said that you entered the house with your friend Ankit and instead of an advantage it became a disadvantage for you.
Bigg Boss praised Priyanka's journey and narrated her incidents in the house. A video clip of Priyanka's journey was displayed on the screen. Bigg Boss read some tweets by audience for Priyanka and she was overwhelmed.
Once the video clip was over, audience were shouting Priyanka's name. Bigg Boss asked Priyanka that was anything unfair?, Priyanka replied no, and told Bigg Boss that he is the fairest.
Bigg Boss told Priyanka that her voice has reached to their hearts for sure. Priyanka replied that this is the most memorable journey of my life so far.
Priyanka entered the house and told housemates a little bit about her video clip. She hugged Stan and Archana.
Shalin came outside the house were audience were waiting for him and cheering. Bigg Boss narrated Shalin's journey and praised him for his contribution in the show.
The video was over and crowd was shouting Shalin's name. Shalin told audience that never feel bad about wrong things and seek mental health treatment if you ever feel mentally unstable.
Shalin was seen jumping with excitement. Bigg Boss told him that he has never been off the grid and it is not even possible to take him off the grid. Bigg Boss told Shalin that in the upcoming seasons it is impossible to replace Shalin and thanked him for being a part of the journey.
Audience requested Shalin to show his abs and he took off his shirt and showed his body.
Priyanka asked Shalin how was his video and Shalin said that my life here was a turmoil.
Shiv went outside the house and audience were seen in full excitement. Bigg Boss loudly said Shiv's full name and the episode ended there.
