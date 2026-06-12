Beyond Delhi: The Heat Crisis in Prayagraj That India is Ignoring

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On the morning of 18 May, a data dashboard tracking real-time temperatures across the world showed Prayagraj, Banda, and Mirzapur sitting at the top of a global list of hottest cities. All three are in Uttar Pradesh.

Four days later, on 22 May, every single city in the world's top 50 hottest places was in India, and UP dominated that list. Cities like Varanasi, Ayodhya, Banda, Bareilly, and Prayagraj were clocking 42 to 44 degrees by mid-morning.

This is not a new phenomenon. It is a deepening one. And it is happening in cities that are largely invisible in the national conversation about extreme heat.