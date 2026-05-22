Delhi Records Warmest May Night in 14 Years as Severe Heatwave Persists

Delhi recorded its warmest May night in 14 years on 21 May, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung station reaching 31.9°C, five degrees above normal.

The ongoing severe heatwave has resulted in persistently high daytime and nighttime temperatures, increased hospital admissions for heat-related illnesses, and a surge in electricity demand across the city.

Fire incidents have also risen, and the India Meteorological Department has extended its orange alert for heatwave conditions.