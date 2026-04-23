19 of the World’s 20 Hottest Cities Are in India Amid Severe Heatwave

On 22 April, India registered 19 out of the world’s 20 hottest cities, as a severe heatwave swept across multiple regions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heatwave alerts for northern, eastern, and central states, with temperatures in several cities exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.
According to Deccan Herald, the IMD’s heatwave alert covered Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and extended to parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.
In southern states, cities such as Kalaburagi, Bidar, and Raichur in Karnataka surpassed 40 degrees Celsius, while Maharashtra’s Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, along with central India, experienced temperatures between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius.
Medinipur in West Bengal recorded the highest temperature at 45 degrees Celsius, while other cities in West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Bihar also reported extreme heat.
The only non-Indian city in the top 20 was Lumbini Sanskritik in Nepal.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the persistence of extreme weather events, including heatwaves, underscores the need for robust contingency planning and scenario-based preparedness in India.
The IMD forecast indicated that heatwave conditions in northern India would persist for at least three more days, with a yellow alert issued for Delhi, where temperatures were expected to remain above 40 degrees Celsius until 24 April.
IMD advisories recommended that citizens stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours, and take necessary precautions to mitigate health risks. Coverage revealed that the IMD’s public health guidance was widely disseminated, emphasising the importance of preventive measures during the ongoing heatwave.
“Heat wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to persist for the next 3 days.
The intense heat is also likely to gradually spread towards East India and adjoining parts of Central India during this period. Stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure, and take necessary precautions,” the IMD stated in its advisory.
In addition to the immediate health risks, analysis showed that recurring heatwaves have broader implications for urban infrastructure, energy demand, and the well-being of vulnerable populations. The IMD’s warnings highlighted the potential for further escalation of heatwave conditions, particularly in eastern and central India.
Temperature data from AQI.in, referenced in reporting indicated that West Bengal’s Medinipur led the global list, followed by six other cities in the same state. Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur, Odisha’s Bhadrak, and Masanganj (Chhattisgarh) occupied the eighth, ninth, and tenth spots, respectively. Bihar’s Munger, Bhojpur, and Begusarai also featured prominently, with temperatures reaching up to 44 degrees Celsius.
At the end of the day, as details emerged, the IMD reiterated its call for heightened vigilance and community-level action to address the risks posed by the ongoing heatwave. The agency’s advisories remain in effect as the situation continues to evolve.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.