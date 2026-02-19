Beyond Delhi, Are India's Smaller Cities Prepared to Handle Rising Heat?

The recent study, published in the journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, analysed future temperature trends in 104 medium-sized cities—with populations between 300,000 and one million—across tropical regions in Asia, South America, West Asia, the US, and Africa.

It found that in 81 percent of these cities, daytime land surface temperatures are projected to rise faster than in surrounding rural areas. In 16 percent of them, mostly in India and China, the additional warming could be 50-112 percent more than nearby rural regions under a 2°C global warming scenario, a threshold that is likely to be reached in the second half of this century.

There is already evidence that cities are warming faster than surrounding rural areas. This is due to a phenomenon known as the 'urban heat island' effect, in which built-up environments, characterised by concrete, construction and high-rise buildings, retain and radiate more heat than outlying areas.