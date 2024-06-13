‘Overusing ACs is Unsustainable’: Experts Suggest Rethinking Climate Policies

With temperatures increasing sharply in India, the usage of air conditioners has dramatically gone up too.

In April and May this year, multiple news reports had stated that thousands of AC units were being sold in the subcontinent each day.

But, while ACs are one of our few respites in this heat wave, their rising usage poses a big question about climate change and sustainability.

Last year, the annual Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report had suggested that the “widespread use of ACs is driving up temperatures”