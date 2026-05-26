Why 'Super' El Niño Alone Can’t Explain India's Extreme Heat This Year

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For the past few months, the phrase 'Super' El Niño has dominated headlines, often accompanied by images of cracked farmland, raging wildfires, collapsing monsoons, and unbearable heat.

Across India where large parts of the country are already reeling under repeated heatwaves, the possibility of another major El Niño event has naturally triggered concern.