Arabian Sea’s Heat Crisis: The Marine Threat People Can’t See But Must Face

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For centuries, the Arabian Sea has shaped the climate, fisheries, trade, economy, and food systems of countries such as India, Oman, Pakistan, Yemen, and Somalia. Today, however, the sea itself is under growing stress. It is changing faster than many people realise, and one of the clearest signs of this transformation is the rapid rise in marine heatwaves.

Marine heatwaves are prolonged periods of unusually high sea surface temperatures, which are reshaping marine ecosystems, disrupting fisheries, influencing monsoon circulation, and affecting the lives of millions living along coastal regions.