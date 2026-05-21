Why Can’t India Get its Heatwave Mortality Data Right?

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Last week, Anujkumar Shah, a 30-year-old migrant worker in Surat, collapsed on his way home from the textile unit where he worked. He died shortly afterwards at a nearby hospital. His body was severely dehydrated, likely due to prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and extreme heat, a resident medical officer at the hospital told the media.

Surat, like much of Gujarat, is currently reeling under severe heatwave conditions that are expected to continue through the week. Similar heat-related deaths have been reported from other parts of India as well.

In April, two schoolteachers in Odisha reportedly died of heatstroke while carrying out Census-related work. Four deaths were also reported during polling in West Bengal. In Karnataka, a 20-year-old man in Bidar district and a 35-year-old government officer in Belagavi district are both suspected to have died from heatstroke in March. And these are only the cases that made it to the news.

In India, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, heat and heatwaves are, in most years, the second leading cause of weather-related deaths after lightning. In the rest of the world, it is the leading cause.