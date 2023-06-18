54 Dead in UP's Ballia As Temperature Soars, Top Medical Officer Faces Heat

Amid soaring temperatures, at least 54 people have died in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district in the last three days due to different reasons, the officials said.

Details: On Saturday, 17 June, SK Yadav, In-charge Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Ballia told the reporters, “As per records, a total of 154 people were admitted (to the hospital) on 15 June. The number of deaths that day due to different reasons was 23. On 16 June, 137 people were admitted and the deaths that day were 20. On 17 June, 11 deaths were recorded.”