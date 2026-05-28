From Fertiliser Shortage to Heatwaves: Why India's Food Security Is Under Stress

On the evening of 10 May, addressing a rally at Secunderabad Parade Ground, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued ‘seven appeals’, asking citizens to ration fuel, defer gold purchases, revive work-from-home, cut edible oil consumption, postpone foreign travel, and adopt natural farming.

The agriculture-specific ask was precise: reduce chemical fertiliser consumption by half and shift towards natural farming, framed explicitly as a way to save foreign currency.

This clearly shows how the country’s food sovereignty is becoming increasingly constrained by energy geopolitics.