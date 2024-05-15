The Intricate Interplay of Natural and Human Factors Behind Mumbai's Dust Storms

A dust storm hit Mumbai in the second week of May and caused widespread damage to buildings, roads, and power lines, leading to the cancellation of flights and trains. The storm was caused by a combination of factors, including high winds, low humidity, and dry conditions. The government of Maharashtra, the state where Mumbai is located, declared a state of emergency in response to the storm. The storm lasted for a couple of days and caused significant disruptions to daily life in the city.

The exact number of people affected by the dust storm is not readily available. However, we can infer that the impact was significant considering the widespread damage to buildings, roads, and power lines and the cancellation of flights and trains. This suggests that many individuals, including residents, commuters, and travellers, were affected by the disruptions caused by the storm.