Unseasonal Storms Leave 111 Dead, Dozens Injured Across Uttar Pradesh

Unseasonal storms accompanied by heavy rain, hail, and winds exceeding 100 kmph struck Uttar Pradesh between 13 and 14 May, resulting in at least 111 deaths and 72 injuries across 26 districts.

The severe weather event caused extensive damage to homes, infrastructure, and livestock, with authorities confirming the loss of 170 animals and the destruction of 227 houses. Relief and rescue operations were initiated immediately following the disaster.