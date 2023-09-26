What Happens When Climate Change Impacts Quality Of Food? An Expert Decodes

"The effect of extreme weather events are very clear. But, people do not really understand the impact on food systems and agriculture. Their impact on nutrition, and in turn, on health," Says Dr K Srinath Reddy, Cardiologist, and former President, Public Health Foundation of India.

In his new book, Pulse to Planet: The Long Lifeline of Human Health, Dr Reddy documents how various socio-economic and environmental factors outside and within our bodies come together to determine our health, and just how easy it is to disrupt this delicate balance.

Speaking to FIT, Dr Srinath Reddy elaborates on one of these factors, climate change, and all the less obvious ways in which it affects our health.