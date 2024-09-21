Bold Targets and Breakthroughs for India's Climate Resilience

Are we prepared for the climate crisis staring us in the face? The Quint wants to go big on telling the most important stories of our time. Support us to tell them. Become a member now.

In India, the effects of climate change are far-reaching and complex, from the erratic pattern of rains and its impact on agriculture to the rise in sea levels affecting the cities along the coasts. The Indian political system, the academic community and various stakeholders are in the pursuit of new ideas, setting concrete measures to boost climate resilience.

A particular sector of interest is agriculture, as it is a sensitive sector of the economy of India and is most affected by a changing climate. It supports the livelihoods of millions of people. Climate-smart agriculture practices like the introduction of drought-resistant varieties of crops or technological advancement through drones and precision farming are, however, big steps. Simultaneously, the displacement of fossil fuel-based energy generation and the construction of climate alternate shelters are included in the ambitious, hard measures to fight climate change.