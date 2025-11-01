A Quiet Crisis: How Climate Change Pushes Indian Women into Agricultural Penury

India's farms are witnessing a silent transformation. As temperatures soar and monsoons become unpredictable, it is increasingly women—not men—who are bearing the burden of keeping agriculture alive. This phenomenon, known as the feminisation of agriculture, reveals a disturbing truth. Climate change doesn't affect everyone equally, and Narendra Modi's ambitious renewable energy push is doing little to address the gendered realities of India's agrarian crisis.

The numbers paint a stark picture. Studies show that when temperatures rise above normal levels, women's likelihood of working in agriculture increases by nine percentage points. This isn't empowerment—it is distress displacement. As climate shocks intensify, men are abandoning farms for urban wage labour, leaving women to manage increasingly unviable agricultural operations.

The result? Women-headed farming households lose $37 billion annually to climate impacts—8 percenrt more than their male counterparts.