Government Issues Rules on Online Shopping Fake Reviews: How Will They Help?

The Department of Consumer Affairs has issued new guidelines meant to put a stop to fake and misleading reviews for products bought online.

Whom does it apply to? Any organisation which publishes consumer reviews online, for instance:

E-Commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart

Food delivery apps including Zomato and Swiggy

Online travel booking sites such as MakeMyTrip and Goibibo

Third parties either contracted by the supplier or independently conducting reviews (MouthShut is one example)

It's not a must: "The standard will initially be voluntary for compliance by all e-commerce platforms," a government press release stated.