The Next UPI: What is India's Open Network for Digital Commerce?

Microsoft became the first tech giant to onboard Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a government backed initiative to give small merchants across India access to a decentralised e-commerce network.

The tech giant intends to introduce social e-commerce to the Indian market with the launch of a shopping app that will let Indians shop with their social circle. To this end, it wants to harness the network to discover the best pricing among retailers and sellers.

ONDC is being touted as the next UPI (Unified Payments Interface), since the government hopes it will democratise e-commerce and give small sellers access to systems and technology that currently only giants like Flipkart and Amazon enjoy.

Here's all you need to know.