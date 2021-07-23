Govt Bats Against E-Commerce Flash Sales, Consumers Cry Foul

"Government's proposed changes to stop online flash sales is absurd. We don't want to buy from retail stores. These offline stores are far more expensive," said Prashant Kulkarni, 27, a resident of Pune.

Citing an example, Kulkarni told The Quint that when he went to buy a Xiaomi phone at an offline store, he was asked to pay Rs 25,000, but the same product at a flash sale on Amazon was priced at Rs 19,000.

On 21 June, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs proposed changes to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, as part of which it suggested a ban on 'flash sales'.