India Could Soon Get a Framework To Curb Fake Reviews on E-commerce Sites

India's central government has plans to develop a framework to curb fake reviews on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, and Reliance Retail.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs made this announcement on Saturday, 28 May, a day after it held a virtual meeting with various stakeholders to gauge the magnitude of the problem and a possible roadmap.

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) will study how different e-commerce websites currently check fake reviews as well as "best practices available globally" to develop these frameworks.