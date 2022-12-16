Will Mahua Moitra Join Hands With Rahul Gandhi To Fight BJP in Bengal?

Earlier this week, Moitra came out with yet another scathing takedown of the Narendra Modi government. And this time there was an interesting twist to it. Drawing attention to the government's own data — industrial output in October had shrunk 4 percent to hit a 26-month low and forex reserves had fallen by USD 72 billion in under a year — Moitra jeered, “Who’s the pappu now?”

The word “pappu” is, of course, the BJP’s favourite descriptor for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, used to convey his so-called incompetence and irrelevance. And Moitra, too, said that the ruling party had coined the term to “denigrate, signify extreme incompetence.” But then, citing one unflattering data after another, she attempted to establish that it was, in fact, the government led by the BJP, which was exhibiting unparalleled ineptitude.

If you closed your eyes, you could easily mistake it as a speech scripted and delivered by a Congress MP rather than a TMC one, since in effect, it was like a sharp counterattack on the BJP, specifically, with respect to its labelling of Rahul Gandhi as “pappu”. (It is another matter that there seems to be no one in the Congress now who can question and attack the government with such ferocious clarity, authority, and eloquence.)

So what’s going on here, one might wonder. To be sure, earlier this year, Abhijit Banerjee, TMC General Secretary and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew called Home Minister Amit Shah “India’s biggest pappu” after he was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate for several hours in connection with his alleged involvement in a financial scam. Thereafter, several TMC leaders were seen wearing T-shirts bearing Amit Shah’s face and emblazoned with the words “India’s biggest pappu.”

Hence, Moitra could really have been taking Banerjee’s so-called “pappu” story forward in her speech. And indeed, several TMC leaders, including party spokesperson Derek O’Brien, have praised her speech.