Indian Politics In 2023: Will BJP’s 2022 Report Card Alter Its Plans For Future?

“The way to defeat Modi,” a top-rung Kerala leader argued a day after the Gujarat results were declared, “is to deny him the opportunity to go one on one, to break the election down into a series of local battles against entrenched regional leaders.

“Modi has no grasp of issues at the state level, no clue about local cultures, language, and regional ethos; all he has to offer are the tired tropes of Hindutva, Article 370, Nehru… so force him to fight Stalin in Tamil Nadu, Pinnarayi (Vijayan) in Kerala, Uddhav (Thackeray) and Pawar in Maharashtra, and watch what happens. The question of who the prime minister is can be decided later, once the results are in and we know how the numbers of the various parties stack up – the key is to deny Modi any one single opponent to mount a national campaign against.”

Where does the Congress figure in this thinking? “The problem with the Congress,” the Kerala leader argued, “is a sense of entitlement. Whenever there is a national election, the Congress believes it has a divine right to be the face of the Opposition; in seat-sharing talks, the party demands way more seats than it is capable of winning. Not anymore – we will go to them with a simple offer: in states where you have a significant vote share, all other Opposition parties will work to support you. In states where you are weak, the regional party will give you as many seats as we believe you can win and go flat out to ensure that you win these seats. And that’s it – take the deal or slide into total oblivion.”