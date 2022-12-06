TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale Detained by Gujarat Police: What We Know

Gujarat Police on Tuesday, 6 December, detained Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Saket Gokhale in Jaipur. Here's all that you need to know.

What are police officials saying? Officials have said that a senior BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) functionary has filed a complaint against Gokhale over his tweet about the Morbi bridge collapse.

What had Gokhale tweeted? He wrote on Twitter that an RTI (Right to Information) revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Morbi "for a few hours had cost rupees 30 crore." You can see the full tweet attached below.