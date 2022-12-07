PM Modi Urges Inter-Party Cooperation as Winter Session of Parliament Begins

The Winter Session of Parliament began on Wednesday, 7 December. Here's all that you need to know.

How long is the session? Beginning on 7 December, it will continue till 29 December, with 17 sittings over a span of 23 days.

What has the prime minister said? Speaking to reporters ahead of the session, PM Narendra Modi urged leaders across parties to work towards making Parliament's winter session more productive. He claimed that MPs have raised concerns about the continuous disruption in Parliament, which not only makes the institution inefficient, but also denies younger MPs a chance to learn.

He also urged that first-time MPs be given a chance to participate in the debates.