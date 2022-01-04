India Needs to Address Intra-State Inequities in COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage

This is no small feat considering the enormous logistical challenges faced by the drive when it was first initiated just under a year ago on 16 January, 2021.

Over 11 states and Union territories have achieved 100 per cent coverage of the first dose of the vaccine, while 3 states and UTs have achieved 100 percent full vaccination coverage against COVID-19.

Last Mile Challenges

Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme, the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign was launched on 3 November 2021 to create awareness and mobilise eligible beneficiaries who have been missed or have dropped out of the immunisation drive for various reasons. As the vaccination coverage plateaus out in several districts across the country, reaching the last mile is emerging as the predominant challenge.

The reasons for uneven coverage include pockets of vaccine hesitancy, complacency and vaccine fatigue. In some areas, for instance, low levels of knowledge mean that people believe that one dose is sufficient to offer protection from the virus.

There are also certain myths and misconceptions about the safety of vaccines as well as inadequate understanding of vaccine related adverse events which contribute to hesitancy. These challenges are further exacerbated by relatively weaker health infrastructure and resource limitations in poor districts, which in turn, contribute to suboptimal implementation.