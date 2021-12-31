As We Head into 2022, Are We Also Hurtling Towards a COVID-19 3rd Wave?

Omicron was first reported in Africa around mid-November, although experts believe it could have been around from mid-October.

What makes Omicron concerning is the “unusual constellation of mutations" that makes it "very different" to other variants that have circulated.

32 of these mutations are in the spike protein, remember it is the spike that most vaccines target. Of these, 10 are in the receptor binding domain -that the virus uses to attach to human cells. Delta had 2 mutations here.

Various early studies have indicated that some vaccines will not be as effective in protecting against Omicron - these include the mRNA vaccines and AstraZeneca, available in India as Covishield. But the same studies indicate that a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine will greatly increase protection, irrespective of what primary doses you have taken.

Most of these studies look at antibody protection provided by vaccines. There is another type of protection called T cell protection that scientists believed would still protect against severe disease - and now two new studies from South Africa and Netherlands have shown just that. The T cells seem to be kicking in against Omicron in both those with previous infection and those with vaccine-acquired immunity - this is the best news so far. This could also explain the less number of mortality seen in South Africa and Europe.