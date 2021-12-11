ADVERTISEMENT

'In Isolated Cases, Vaccine Certificates Issued to Those Dead, Unvaxed': Centre

These cases are due to inadvertent data entry errors by the vaccinator, the Health Ministry informed the Parliament.

In certain isolated cases, vaccine certificates have been generated for persons who were deceased or who did not receive the vaccine, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Friday, 10 December.

Responding to a query submitted by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on whether the government was aware of the fallacious vaccine certificates issued on the 'Vaccine Drive' day, the Health Ministry said:

"In occasional isolated cases vaccination certificates are generated for people who were deceased or those who did not receive the vaccine. These cases are due to inadvertent data entry errors by vaccinator in updation of vaccination data of second dose of beneficiaries."

"MoHFW has also advised States/UTs on multiple occasions to ensure correctness of data entry," the ministry's response adds.

(Source: Lok Sabha website)

Over 2.5 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on 17 September, as per the figures reported by the Health Ministry.

The Centre's admission regarding the erroneous vaccine certificates has elicited censure.

A number of MPs from the TMC and others took to Twitter to condemn the oversight.

