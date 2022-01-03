37 Lakh Teens in 15-18 Age Group Take First COVID Vaccine Dose
Nearly 27 lakh teenagers have registered for their first dose so far, as per the CoWIN website.
Over 37 lakh teenagers in the 15-18 age group took their first vaccine dose against COVID-19 as of 7 pm on Monday, 3 January, as per the CoWIN portal, amid rising concerns over a fast-spreading third wave.
Meanwhile, close to 27 lakh teenagers have registered for their first dose so far, as per the CoWIN website.
Dr RS Sharma, CoWIN Chief and CEO, National Health Authority on COVID-19 Vaccination, said, “Children are quite excited and taking the vaccination very seriously. Nearly 13 lakh children got jab today (till 3 pm),” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
He also added, “Eligible persons for the COVID-19 precautionary dose don't have to register themselves again on CoWIN app. They can just schedule their appointment for the precautionary dose from the same (CoWIN) account.”
Several chief ministers flagged off the vaccination campaign in their states. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya visited RML Hospital on Monday.
The Karnataka government said on Monday that 3,80,133 children in the 15-18 age group were vaccinated as of 5.30 pm.
According to ANI, MP Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said, "Around 10 lakh children got vaccinated today. No incident of Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) has been reported."
According to news agency ANI, the Health Ministry also clarified that “only Covaxin is approved for beneficiaries aged less than 18 years. Beneficiaries aged 18 and above are eligible for all vaccines. Validations have been put in place in the CoWIN system to ensure that vaccination is carried out as per government policy."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on 25 December that vaccination for the 15-18-year age group would begin from 3 January.
He had also announced that a third dose of the vaccine for health workers, frontline workers, and vulnerable senior citizens would be administered from 10 January.
(With inputs from ANI.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.