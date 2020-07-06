How Ban On Chinese Apps ‘Separated’ Tibetan Exiles From Families

Indian intelligence agencies have been warning and reporting on threats from spyware in Chinese Android and iOS apps over the years, advising users to be cautious about data extraction and cyber espionage against India.

Calls for defending India's tech sovereignty has been issued even by the Indian armed forces, cautioning against the dangers of Chinese instant messaging apps.

The official announcement further stated that the recommendations made by the intelligence agencies were backed by the National Security Council, signalling the concurrence of India’s highest security agency on the threats posed by these apps to India's internal security, and their detrimental impact on data security. Indian netizens have welcomed the decision and further urged the government to take more substantial and effective measures.