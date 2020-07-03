Can TikTok & Other Chinese Apps Get Ban Overturned In Courts?

Following the Indian government’s surprise announcement that it had blocked 59 Chinese apps in India, the most high-profile among these, TikTok, put out a statement in which they said they had been invited to meet with the government to respond and submit clarifications.

But why are TikTok and other Chinese app companies being given this opportunity? Could the ban be overturned by the government? And if not, can these 59 app companies approach Indian law courts?

Here’s how the ban has been imposed, and the process that can be followed by the app companies to challenge it.