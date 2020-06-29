Chinese App Ban: Censoring Indian Web To Make A Geopolitical Point

In a move that is seen widely as a response to the stand-off along the LAC, the government on Monday announced a ban on 59 apps, all of them Chinese owned including the hugely popular TikTok.

According to the press statement issued by the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the banned apps have “engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

Invoking section 69A of the Information Technology Act (2008) the statement cites threats to privacy of users and data security as prime reasons to block public access to these apps.

While some have hailed the move as a “digital air strike”, legal and cyber policy analysts seek greater clarity on the legal process backing this decision and have questioned the tenuous justification of privacy and security that have been offered.