Chinese Apps Banned: Has India Managed to Teach China a Lesson?

From a standoff at the LAC, the geopolitical conflict between India and China has found a new turf: Technology.

While Chinese troops are said to be camping in the Galwan Valley, the Indian government announced a ban on 59 Chinese-owned apps, including the hugely popular TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat and CamScanner.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the ban was enforced for the “safety, security, defence, sovereignty and integrity of India and to protect data and privacy” of Indians.