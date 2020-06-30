Chinese Apps Banned: Has India Managed to Teach China a Lesson?
From a standoff at the LAC, the geopolitical conflict between India and China has found a new turf: Technology.
While Chinese troops are said to be camping in the Galwan Valley, the Indian government announced a ban on 59 Chinese-owned apps, including the hugely popular TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat and CamScanner.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the ban was enforced for the “safety, security, defence, sovereignty and integrity of India and to protect data and privacy” of Indians.
But, at a time when the ‘boycott China’ pitch has been getting heightened, even though the statement itself doesn’t name China, this move is widely being interpreted as a response to the stand-off along the LAC.
Some reports are calling it India's “digital air strike,” but what is the impact of this move? Is it a security move or a political one? Are there violations of legal procedures in this order? Tune in to The Big Story!
