Taliban & NATO: Can West Take Note Of Kabul's Women, Human Rights & Corruption?

And while we are talking about schools and girls, under the above blanket, quietly, the Americans are facilitating the transaction between the Afghan Central Bank and a Polish and a French company to print and deliver new bank notes to the Taliban government.

Not only that. Three and a half million dollars, part of the funds frozen to the terrorist government in Kabul, were transferred to Switzerland into a fund of which Shah Mehrabi— a member of the board of directors of the Afghan central bank, is a part who swears and perjures that the new bills will not be used to finance illicit activities or to fund the government, but will only replace the old ones.

And the Taliban, we al know, "are honorable men”. The Americans do not comment, NATO pretends to believe that everything is going well and that the only problem is lack of access to education for girls.

This is until the next terrorist attack, planned in Pakistan, blessed by China and executed in Afghanistan. History, we know, has an annoying tendency to repeat itself and does not have the short memory of Western governments. We have seen this movie before, and the end is known.

(Francesca Marino is a journalist and a South Asia expert who has written ‘Apocalypse Pakistan’ with B Natale. Her latest book is ‘Balochistan — Bruised, Battered and Bloodied’. She tweets @francescam63. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for his reported views.)