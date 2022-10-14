Pak-Afghanistan Border Conflict: How An Age-Old Political Tactic Repeats Itself

The present season of discontent, however, began with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's speech at the United Nations where apart from the usual diatribe on Kashmir, he chose to talk of "the threat posed by the major terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan, especially ISIL-K (Islamic State Khorasan) and TTP (Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan) as well as Al-Qaida, ETIM (East Turkestan Movement) and IMU (Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan)".

That's sheer irony, given that for the last few decades, it's been Pakistan, all of these were actually residing in Pakistan, or were led by Pakistanis. The ISIL-K for instance, was lead by Aslam Farooqui from Orakzai, and formerly part of the Lashkar e Tayyba (LeT)

Not unnaturally, the Taliban government took umbrage, and Foreign Minister Stanekzai, declared that Pakistan was receiving millions of dollars from the Americans to allow the use of its air space against Afghanistan. That this has been true for years hardly helped Pakistan’s case. Besides, there was the targeting of Ayman Al Zawahiri to prove it, since the attack could hardly have come from Iran for obvious reasons, or from Central Asian countries given the Russians closely watch on their air space.