'Uphold Sharia Law': Taliban Supreme Leader to New Acting Cabinet

In his first public message since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, Haibatullah Akhundzada, the militant group's supreme leader, on Wednesday, 8 September, instructed the newly appointed cabinet to uphold Sharia law.

In a statement released in English, Akhundzada said that the new leadership will ensure "lasting peace, prosperity and development", and that "people should not try to leave the country".

"I assure all the countrymen that the figures will work hard towards upholding Islamic rules and sharia law in the country," Hibatullah Akhundzada, who has never been seen in public, said.

Akhundzada has reportedly led the terror group since 2016 and has a say on all political, religious, and military decisions.