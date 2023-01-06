The God Factor In Indian Politics: Why I Will Stick To My Words On Rahul Gandhi

Hāl is a state of consciousness that arises in the course of a spiritual journey (sulūk), either within or outside of the ritual practice of remembrance (dhikr). Among these are states of bliss (wajd), bewilderment (hayrah), etc.

The transient nature of these is contrasted with the more abiding quality of a maqām (station), ie, a stage along the spiritual path. A manzil, literally meaning 'destination' in Sufism, is a plane of consciousness. There are seven manzils along the path to God.

A maqaam is one's spiritual station or developmental level as distinct from one's haal, or state of consciousness. This is seen as the outcome of one's effort to transform oneself, whereas the haal is a gift.

Fanaa is an important Sufi term for 'extinction'. It means to annihilate the self to realise the divine, although remaining physically alive. Fanaa is abstention from sin and the expulsion from the heart of all love other than Divine Love. It includes the expulsion of greed, lust, desire, vanity, show, etc. In the state of Fanaa, the reality of the true and only relationship asserts itself to bring the realisation that our only real relationship is with Allah.

A person's baqaa, which literally means "permanency" in distinction with matters transitory, is a term in Sufi philosophy which describes the ultimate life with God and is a manzil that comes after achieving fanaa.