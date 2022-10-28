ADVERTISEMENT
Podcast | Amish Tripathi on Lord Ram, Blasphemy, Game Theory & Atheism
They discuss a range of topics from religion to violence to atheism and Amish's new book - War of Lanka.
In this episode of News and Views, The Quint's Nishtha Gautam sits down with best-selling author Amish Tripathi. They discuss a range of topics from religion to violence to atheism and Amish's new book - War of Lanka.
Tune in!
ADVERTISEMENT
The way I see it is if a book has no philosophy in it, it is as pointless as a body without a soul. The purpose is not the story, the story is to attract you. The purpose is the philosophy.Amish Tripathi
News and Views is The Quint’s podcast series where we introduce you to some of the greatest minds across different fields through in-depth interviews. You can listen to more episodes of News and Views and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast
Topics: Books Amish Tripathi News and Views
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×