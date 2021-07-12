The System That Silences Rape: Tracking 4 Sexual Assault Survivors in UP's Banda

He said, Garvita alleges, "You filed an FIR against me and the police came. Now I'll show you why I have come here. Then, where we are sitting right now, he pushed me down, took my saree off, and tore my blouse... He said that till the time he does not rape me he will not be in peace."

It was only after 35-year-old Garvita, woke up at the emergency ward of a hospital, that a complaint was registered against the accused. "Even then the police did not add the section of how he attempted to remove my saree, throw me down and rape me. They only included sections of trespassing and harassment. Should they not add those sections?" she asked this reporter while adding that she has no clue where the investigation stands.

The police has registered a case at the Naraini police station and said the investigation is ongoing.

Despite the complaint, she continued to be ridiculed in the village. She says, "He tried to rape me. I became a joke in the village. I got a case registered against him, but nothing is moving forward. I do not like living in this village anymore as ever since the case began, I have been constantly ridiculed in the village. People ask me if I was able to achieve anything. He is still living and roaming around as usual. He keeps staring and laughing at me. What has gotten worse for him?"

Locals also keep asking her about the status of the case, "They ask if we have compromised again and again," she says.