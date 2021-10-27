What Amit Shah's Recent Kashmir Visit Means for Pak-Sponsored Terrorism

The HM’s emphasis on the paramilitary forces who have borne the brunt of urban terrorism, was apparent in his praise of the SF role at Lethpora, the site where 40 CRPF personnel were killed in 2019. This was a shout of support from ‘General’ Shah, for a force that has not always got the credit it deserves.

He was equally appreciative of the army’s role, crediting them and others for the near total end of the stone pelting of the past. Statistics provided by the Ministry show that terrorist incidents dropped 59 per cent in 2019, and 32 per cent so far relative to the corresponding period; a huge drop for which all forces deserve credit.

Meanwhile, the army has been involved in a punishing flushing operation in the Surankote forests, which has killed 9 army personnel so far. A highly trained group of terrorists are understood to have been holed up for some months, awaiting an opportunity to strike. Alongside, combined operations against ‘over ground workers’ of terror groups cut off logistics support. All this will continue in the indefinite future.

With the Line of Control remaining quiet and infiltration at a low, it may seem that the ball is now in the government's court. Not quite. Things have changed.