Nearly 3,000 Kg of Heroin Seized at Gujarat Port, Investigation Underway

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized a huge consignment of heroin – 2,988.22 kg with an estimated street value of Rs 2,000 crore – at Gujarat's Mundra port on 15 September.

An investigation is underway, and agencies reportedly conducted raids and searches in Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Chennai among others.

A senior Andhra Pradesh Police official on Monday, 20 September, said that the consignment was intended to reach Delhi and not Vijayawada, IANS reported.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Sreenivasulu's clarification came amid reports that a city-based firm is under probe by the DRI in connection with the drug haul.

The contraband was mixed with talc stone powder, and packed in two containers, IANS reported.